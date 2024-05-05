Advertisement

As temperatures soar across India, residents are finding creative ways to stay cool, but none quite as charming as a recent video that's gone viral on social media. Shared by user @MumbaiMarch on X, the video captures a group of six to seven monkeys taking a refreshing dip in a swimming pool at a residential complex in Mumbai's Borivali area.

The footage, which has garnered over 16,000 views, showcases the 'monkey gang' enjoying a leisurely swim in one of the two pools available at Raheja in Borivali. The clever primates are seen utilizing the pool's side handle to effortlessly navigate the water and gracefully return to dry land. As the video progresses, more monkeys join in the aquatic fun, prompting amused reactions from viewers.

Watch the viral video:

Accompanying the video, @MumbaiMarch humorously wrote, "#Monkeys are back #swimming at #Raheja #Borivali. Enjoying the #MumbaiHeat."

Social media reactions:

Social media users were quick to chime in with their own lighthearted comments, with one joking, "They can swim now! Next they will be riding the kids' bikes," while another remarked on the monkeys' etiquette, stating, “That's only natural. As long as they're not defecating, which they don't cus they're WAY more etiquetted than humans-across all ages.”

IMD Report:

While the monkey pool party provides a delightful distraction, it's a stark reminder of the scorching temperatures gripping the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings for various regions, including East India until May 5 and south Peninsular India until May 6.

Southern parts of India, including isolated pockets of Telangana, interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam, are expected to experience heatwave conditions over the next five days. Additionally, Kerala, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada are forecasted to witness similar conditions in the next two days, according to the IMD's latest update.