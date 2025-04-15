India May Receive Above-Average Monsoon Rains This Year: IMD

New Delhi: India may receive above-average monsoon rains this year at 105 per cent, the weather department predicted on Tuesday. IMD has said that the El Nino conditions, associated with below-normal monsoon rain in Indian subcontinent, are unlikely to develop this monsoon, therefore, the weather will be favourable for above average rainfall this season.

While there is still nearly two months time for the arrival of the monsoon, many regions in the down south have already started receiving pre-monsoon showers.

In the north, many states including Delhi-NCR, Haryana , Uttar Pradesh, Punjab witnessed strong dust storms accompanied by rains at isolated places for two consecutive days last week.

Delhi-NCR on Friday was hit by a major dust storm that continued for hours and later followed by rains. It brought down the mercury and respite from heat, more than average temperature, compared to this early time in April.

The IMD had predicted that the weather will continue to remain like this in the coming days but eventually the region would be under the grip of heatwave.

In a statement, India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrityunjay Mohapatra said that India is likely to see above-normal rainfall in the four-month monsoon season (June to September) with cumulative rainfall estimated at 105 per cent of the long-period average of 87 cm.

According to Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System, El Nino impact is going to be neutral this year which will create favourable conditions for monsoon rains this season.

In a press statement, IMD said that there is a strong probability, estimated at 59 percent, that the southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall will fall into the "above normal" or higher category, defined as more than 104 per cent of LPA.

Mohaptra explained that the country's Long-Period Average (LPA), based on data from 1971 to 2020, is 87 centimeters.