Monsoon Arrives Across India Ahead of Schedule, IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Delhi

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has officially covered the entire country nine days before the usual date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed on Sunday. Light to moderate rainfall was recorded across parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi, signalling the early arrival.

The IMD declared that monsoon advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, West UP, Haryana, and Delhi on June 29, completing its full coverage across India. Normally, the monsoon covers the entire country by July 8. This makes 2025 one of the fastest monsoon advances in recent years, last seen in 2020.

In Delhi, the monsoon arrived two days later than the usual date of June 27. A yellow alert was issued on Sunday, forecasting light to moderate rainfall across the national capital, especially in southern and eastern regions.“The southwest monsoon has now covered the whole country as of June 29, earlier than the normal date of July 8,” said the IMD in its latest statement.

Delhi Forecast: More Rain Ahead

While the IMD had earlier predicted monsoon’s arrival in Delhi by June 24, the forecast was revised multiple times. Rainfall over Delhi remained light on Saturday, with Safdarjung station recording only trace rain. Heavier spells were seen in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

Earlier than Usual in 2024

The monsoon hit Kerala on May 24, and Mumbai by May 26, both nearly a week to two weeks ahead of schedule. However, after a slow-down in early June, the progress resumed from June 12 and picked up pace quickly.

According to IMD, this is the earliest countrywide monsoon coverage since 2020, and among the few rare years 2015 and 2013 included when monsoon completed its full journey before July began.

What You Should Know

Delhi NCR residents can expect more showers in the next few days.

IMD’s yellow alert suggests people should plan travel with caution, especially in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging.

Residents in Haryana, UP, and Rajasthan may also see occasional thunderstorms or brief intense spells.