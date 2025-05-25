Monsoon Hits Kerala Marking Earliest Arrival In 16 Years, Boding Well For Agriculture

New Delhi: The monsoon rains have hit the coast of Kerala, India's southernmost state, eight days earlier than usual, marking the earliest arrival in 16 years. The early arrival of the monsoon is expected to bring relief from the gruelling heatwave that has been affecting the region. The monsoon, which is the lifeblood of India's $4 trillion economy, delivers nearly 70% of the rain that the country needs to water farms and replenish aquifers and reservoirs. The early arrival of the monsoon is a welcome respite for the farmers, who have been struggling with drought-like conditions in recent years.

The early arrival of the monsoon is expected to be a boon for farmers, especially in the southern and central states. Surplus pre-monsoon rainfall and an early monsoon onset will help farmers to sow summer crops earlier than usual, boosting crop yields. The analysts stated that abundant soil moisture and early sowing could boost crop yields. The monsoon's arrival is expected to bring relief to farmers who have been relying on rainfall to irrigate their crops.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that the monsoon has covered Kerala and parts of neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, as well as parts of the northeastern state of Mizoram. The conditions are favourable for the monsoon's further spread into Goa, parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, the northeastern states, West Bengal, and the remaining parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the next 2 to 3 days. The IMD has been closely monitoring the monsoon's progress and has issued forecasts and warnings to help farmers and policymakers prepare for the upcoming season.

Southwest Monsoon Hits Kerala

The southwest monsoon has hit Kerala, marking its earliest arrival on the Indian mainland since 2009, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, some parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, and Kerala. The IMD has reported that the monsoon has also advanced into Maharashtra, some parts of Karnataka, the remaining parts of the Maldives and the Comorin area, many parts of Tamil Nadu, the remaining parts of the southwest and east-central Bay of Bengal, some parts of the west-central and north Bay of Bengal, and some parts of Mizoram.

The IMD has stated that conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, entire Goa, some parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Karnataka, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some more parts of the west-central and north Bay of Bengal, some more parts of the northeastern states, and some parts of Sub-Hyimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 2-3 days. Favourable monsoons help monsoon-dependent agricultural regions, citizens, and last-mile users to tackle extreme weather events and the impacts of climate change in a better way.

Economic Benefits And Impact On Agriculture

As per analysts, favourable monsoons have substantial economic benefits for government investments in monsoon-related weather and forecasting services, particularly benefiting farmers, livestock rearers, and fisherfolk. These advancements, like those through the Monsoon Mission and High-Performance Computers, have yielded major returns, including improved crop yields, reduced losses from extreme weather events, and enhanced capacity to manage resources.

The IMD has reported that the monsoon has advanced into many parts of the country, bringing relief from the scorching heat. The monsoon is expected to continue its progress, covering more areas in the coming days. According to the IMD, the monsoon has covered Kerala and parts of neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, as well as parts of the northeastern state of Mizoram.

The experts said that the monsoon plays a crucial role in India's agricultural sector, which is the backbone of the country's economy. A good monsoon season can lead to increased crop yields, improved agricultural productivity, and enhanced food security. On the other hand, a poor monsoon season can lead to drought, crop failures, and economic losses.

Heavy Rainfall And Flood Warning

The IMD has issued warnings of heavy rainfall in several parts of the country, including Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. The heavy rainfall is expected to lead to flash floods and landslides in prone areas. The IMD has advised people to stay alert and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of Tamil Nadu said that this onset of the southwest monsoon is much earlier than the normal onset. B Amundha, the head of the Regional Meteorological Centre, stated that the performance of the northeast monsoon cannot be forecasted on the basis of the performance of the southwest monsoon. "The normal date of onset of the southwest monsoon is June 1. This year Southwest monsoon set in on 24th May. This is much earlier than the normal onset. If you look at the data from the past 16 years, in 2009, the monsoon set in on 23rd May. This year, it is 8 days earlier... At present, we cannot say anything about the performance of the northeast monsoon on the basis of the southwest monsoon. Let us monitor the progress, and then we will issue the long-range forecast," B Amundha said.

NDRF Deployment

The IMD had last month forecast above-average monsoon rains for the second straight year in 2025. The department defines average or normal rainfall as ranging between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the four-month season. This forecast has been welcomed by farmers and policymakers alike, as it bodes well for the country's agricultural sector. The IMD's forecast is based on a range of factors, including sea surface temperatures, atmospheric conditions, and wind patterns.