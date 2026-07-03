Mumbai Monsoon Peril: Two Days After Chembur Tragedy, Motorist Dies After Coconut Tree Falls on Him In Bhayandar

New Delhi: "With the monsoon just beginning, Mumbai’s roads are already turning into death traps.

Two days after a heartbreaking tragedy in Chembur claimed the life of 11-year-old Vihaan Srivastava, when a tree crushed his school van, another motorist has died after being struck by a falling coconut tree in Bhayandar on Thursday morning."

How did he die

Rahul Patil, a 35-year-old, succumbed to injuries after sustaining severe neck and back injuries when a roadside coconut tree fell on him while he was riding home through heavy rain in Bhayandar West's Rai Village. He was hospitalised in Bhayandar, where he was undergoing surgery for multiple fractures.

The incident, which was caught on camera and has since gone viral, has ignited public anger regarding perceived civic negligence and the failure to preemptively clear dangerous trees ahead of the monsoon season.

Advertisement

Who is Patil?

Patil, son of Raigaon Bhumiputra Shilotri Sangh president Ashok Patil, was returning home from a nearby petrol pump when the coconut tree unexpectedly collapsed, hitting him directly in the neck and back.

Nearby residents quickly intervened to assist him, notified the authorities, and transported him to a local hospital for medical care.

Advertisement

Bhayandar police have filed an incident report and are investigating whether negligence contributed to the tree's collapse.

This event coincides with a spike in similar incidents throughout the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with civic data revealing 20 tree-fall cases in the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation area and 19 in the Vasai-Virar region reported over the last three days of intense rainfall and strong winds.

Mumbai monsoon situation

The city is currently grappling with a severe monsoon crisis as relentless downpours bring both life-saving relief to depleted reservoirs and tragic consequences to Mumbai's infrastructure. Over the past few days, the region has recorded over 300mm of rainfall, leading to widespread waterlogging, traffic gridlock, and a string of fatal accidents that have ignited public outrage.

Beyond the devastating loss of life due to tree collapses and open manhole incidents, the city remains on high alert with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing orange warnings.