Monsoon Rain Updates LIVE: Flood Alert In Noida Along Yamuna Plains, Traffic Chaos Across Delhi-NCR

Weather Updates Live | Image: ANI

Delhi Rains Live Updates: The monsoon has arrived in full swing across Delhi-NCR, bringing relentless rainfall, rising river levels, and citywide chaos. Over the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded torrential downpours, with areas like Ayanagar receiving up to 95 mm of rain. The Yamuna River has surged past the danger mark of 205.33 metres, reaching 205.75 metres at the Old Railway Bridge. Authorities have issued flood alerts and closed key bridges, including Loha Pul, to prevent accidents.

Commuters are facing massive traffic jams, especially along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, where waterlogged roads have brought vehicles to a standstill.