Monsoon Rain Updates LIVE: Flood Alert In Noida Along Yamuna Plains, Traffic Chaos Across Delhi-NCR
Delhi Rains Live Updates: Heavy monsoon rains lashed Delhi-NCR, leading to widespread waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and growing flood concerns. The Yamuna River has touched the danger mark, prompting authorities to issue alerts and close the Old Yamuna Bridge. Stay tuned for live updates on weather forecasts, traffic advisories, and emergency measures across Delhi-NCR.
Delhi Rains Live Updates: The monsoon has arrived in full swing across Delhi-NCR, bringing relentless rainfall, rising river levels, and citywide chaos. Over the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded torrential downpours, with areas like Ayanagar receiving up to 95 mm of rain. The Yamuna River has surged past the danger mark of 205.33 metres, reaching 205.75 metres at the Old Railway Bridge. Authorities have issued flood alerts and closed key bridges, including Loha Pul, to prevent accidents.
Commuters are facing massive traffic jams, especially along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, where waterlogged roads have brought vehicles to a standstill.
This Delhi-NCR rains live blog will bring you real-time updates on rainfall, so stay tuned.
2 September 2025 at 20:12 IST
School holiday announced for tomorrow...
Delhi Rains Live Update: School holiday announced for tomorrow in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Punjab.
2 September 2025 at 19:41 IST
Tehri Dam in Uttarakhand open to release excess water
Weather Updates Live: Following continuous rainfall and a rise in Tehri Lake’s water level, the gates of the Tehri Dam in Uttarakhand have been opened to release excess water.
2 September 2025 at 18:47 IST
Heavy rains in Delhi flood Majnu Ka Tila area
Weather Update Live: Heavy rains in Delhi have caused flooding in the Majnu Ka Tila area, prompting residents and shopkeepers to shift their belongings and seek safer ground.
2 September 2025 at 18:30 IST
Flood in southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar
Delhi Rain Live Update: At Madanpur Khadar, a floodplain in southeast Delhi, residents face seasonal flooding during the monsoon.
2 September 2025 at 18:15 IST
Monsoon Rain Updates LIVE: Uttarakhand on High Alert for Heavy Rains
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, across several districts of Uttarakhand for the next 24 hours.
According to the forecast, heavy rainfall is expected in some areas, while very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in other parts of the state. The advisory specifically mentions the possibility of severe weather in Dehradun, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, as well as in and around Haldwani, Rudrapur, Bajpur, Kashipur, Lohaghat, Ramnagar, Khatima, Doiwala, Chakrata, Mussoorie, and Raiwala.
2 September 2025 at 17:51 IST
Old Yamuna bridge to remain shut...
Delhi Rain Live Updates: Old Yamuna bridge will remain shut as water levels approach the evacuation mark of 206 meters.
2 September 2025 at 17:43 IST
Yamuna water level rises to 206.03 metres
Delhi Rains Live Updates: The Yamuna water level has risen to 206.03 metres. The highest recorded this year. Yamuna surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 metres and breaching the evacuation threshold of 206 metres. Authorities remain on high alert.
2 September 2025 at 17:41 IST
Weather Updates: Red alert for Jammu and Punjab
Weather Updates Live: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Jammu and Punjab, warning of potential flooding and urging residents to remain cautious.
2 September 2025 at 17:38 IST
IMD issues alert for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram
Weather Updates Live: Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and other parts of Delhi-NCR have been receiving continuous rainfall over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now predicted light rain in parts of Delhi until 5:30 PM on Tuesday.
2 September 2025 at 17:36 IST
Gurugram, hit with 100 mm rain in just four hours, is under orange alert with schools going online and residents advised to work from home.
Delhi-NCR Weather Updates Live: Gurugram, hit with 100 mm rain in just four hours, now under orange alert by the authorities with schools and offices closed and some companies advise work from home.
2 September 2025 at 17:35 IST
Yamuna crosses danger sign, orange alert in Gurugram
Delhi Rain Live Updates: Delhi and NCR are facing monsoon alert issued as Yamuna crosses the danger level. It has triggered flood warnings and traffic curbs near Loha Pul.
2 September 2025 at 17:33 IST
Heavy and incessant rainfall leads to severe flooding and waterlogging across North India
Weather Updates Live: Heavy and incessant rainfall has led to severe flooding and waterlogging across North India. Schools and colleges have been closed today in several districts of Punjab, Gurugram, Jammu, Chandigarh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.
2 September 2025 at 17:14 IST
Weather Update: 24x7 alert after heavy rain in Uttarakhand
Weather Update Live: Authorities in Uttarakhand are on 24x7 alert following heavy rainfall and red alerts issued by the IMD across multiple districts.
2 September 2025 at 17:14 IST
Orange alert in Gurugram: Schools go online...
Weather Updates Live: Orange alert in Gurugram: Schools go online, offices "advised" to allow work from home.
2 September 2025 at 17:14 IST
Red alert issued in several parts of north India...
Delhi Rain Live Updates: The Capital is on alert as the the water level of the Yamuna river rose to 205.75 metres, crossing the danger mark on Tuesday morning.
