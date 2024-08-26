sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nabanna March Protest | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Monsoon Session: Nagaland Assembly to Review 30-Yr-old Liquor Prohibition Law

Published 23:19 IST, August 26th 2024

Monsoon Session: Nagaland Assembly to Review 30-Yr-old Liquor Prohibition Law

The three-decade-old liquor prohibition of law of Nagaland will be reviewed during the monsoon session of the Assembly which will commence on Tuesday

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Illicit liquor
Monsoon session of Nagaland Assembly to review 30-yr-old liquor prohibition law | Image: Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:19 IST, August 26th 2024