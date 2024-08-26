Published 23:19 IST, August 26th 2024
Monsoon Session: Nagaland Assembly to Review 30-Yr-old Liquor Prohibition Law
The three-decade-old liquor prohibition of law of Nagaland will be reviewed during the monsoon session of the Assembly which will commence on Tuesday
Monsoon session of Nagaland Assembly to review 30-yr-old liquor prohibition law | Image: Representational
