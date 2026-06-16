Monsoon Stalls After Early Start: Central India Hits 65% Rain Deficit

After getting off to a great start, India’s southwest monsoon has suddenly ground to a halt, leaving large parts under an unexpected dry spell. New data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows a worrying trend, with Central India bearing the brunt of the shortfall, recording a massive 65% rain deficit between June 4 and June 16.

The sudden pause is a major concern for farmers in the country's agricultural heartland, who are now stuck waiting for crucial rains to start planting their summer crops.

Massive Deficit in Central and Eastern Belts

The IMD’s latest maps show just how quickly the monsoon lost its steam. While the rain system rushed across the southern states right after arriving in Kerala, the momentum vanished entirely over the past week.

Central India—which includes major farming hubs like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Maharashtra—usually expects around 55.2 mm of rain during this two-week window. Instead, it received only 19.2 mm.

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It is a similar story in the East and Northeast. An area that normally counts on heavy early-season downpours is dealing with a 38% shortfall, missing out on the soaking rains needed to keep soil moist.

A 36% Shortfall Across the Nation

Looking at the entire country, India is facing an overall rain deficit of 36%, taking in just 38.1 mm of rain compared to the usual 59.7 mm.

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The only regions managing to escape the dry spell are the Northwest and the far South. Northwest India held steady right at normal levels, hitting 24.6 mm against a 24.4 mm average while the Southern Peninsula maintained a decent baseline, coming in just slightly under its usual average at 59.4 mm.

What is Holding Up the Rains?

Weather experts say the main issue is a complete lack of strong storm systems over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Without these, there is nothing to pull moisture-heavy winds deeper into the Indian mainland. Recent satellite images tell the same story, showing a noticeable thinning of the cloud covers that usually signal a strong monsoon.

Making matters worse are growing concerns over a strengthening El Niño in the Pacific Ocean—a climate pattern that has historically weakened India's monsoon seasons.

The Clock is Ticking for July and August