Moradabad: School Bus Hits Woman on Scooter, Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces

Updated 12 August 2025 at 18:44 IST
Moradabad: A chilling video has surfaced on social media said to be from UP's Moradabad where a speeding school bus rammed into a woman riding a scooter and dragged her nearly 50 meters away.
The incident reportedly took place in Galshaheed area of Moradabad on Monday, 11 August. The entire shocking incident was captured on nearby CCTV camera. The impact of the accident was so hard that women rider did not get time to react and rolled down the road. Thankfully the woman did not come under the wheel.
Local and bystanders rushed to the woman for help as shown in the CCTV Camera.
The woman, identified as a bank employee from Rudrapur, was heading out for lunch. A private school bus, allegedly driven by an intoxicated driver, hit her from behind.
Instead of stopping, the driver continued driving, dragging both the scooter and the woman. She was thrown off the scooter but narrowly escaped being crushed under the wheels.
Locals rushed to help Shreya and called for medical assistance. The driver attempted to flee but was caught and beaten by bystanders, then handed over to police.
Woman was hospitalised and is currently undergoing treatment.
The bus and the driver are now in police custody. Police investigating the incident and reviewing the CCTV footage for further action and case.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 12 August 2025 at 18:42 IST