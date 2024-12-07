UP Shocker: Woman Gets Triple Talaq For Showing Sympathy to Injured Cops in Sambhal Riots Video

UP Shocker: Woman Gets Triple Talaq For Showing Sympathy to Injured Cop in Sambhal Riots Video | Image: X

Moradabad: A Muslim woman in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly given triple talaq for watching a video capturing the stone-pelting incident during Sambhal riots, and giving her opinions.

The woman reportedly showed sympathy to policemen injured in stone-pelting incident in Sambhal riots. The woman's husband has been identified as Ejazul Abadiyan. According to sources, Abadiyan called her a "kafir" while giving her triple talaq. Later, the woman lodged a complaint with police.

Sources revealed that the woman after watching the video gave reaction in favour of cops and called him wrong.

Tensions had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19, when a Mughal-era mosque was surveyed on court orders following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel.

The violent clashes between police and protesters had claimed four lives and left many injured.

Sambhal DM Prohibits Entry of Outsiders Till December 10

Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed prohibited orders, restricting the the entry of outsiders in Sambhal till December 10.

"No outsider, any social organisation or any public representative can enter into the borders of the district without seeking the permission of the competent authority till December 10," Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya had said in a statement.

Currently, Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nyay Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in place till December 10, 2024 in the district. Under this section, a gathering of five or more people without prior permission is prohibited.



Why Was Survey Ordered?

The survey was part of an investigation into claims that the mosque was originally a Hindu temple. The situation turned violent when an angry mob started pelting stones on the survey team, leading to chaos and widespread unrest in the area.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the Jama Masjid was first surveyed on the court's orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple had stood at the site. On Sunday, trouble started early when a large group of people gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team began its work.

District officials said the survey could not be completed on Tuesday and was planned for Sunday to avoid interference with afternoon prayers. Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is a petitioner in the case, had earlier said the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) ordered the constitution of an "advocate commission" to survey the mosque.