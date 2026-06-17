‘Morals Not for Sale’: CM Omar Abdullah Rejects Political Deals, Stresses NC’s Ideological Integrity While Launching Major Development Projects in Kashmir

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that the National Conference will not barter its principles or compromise its values for political power, insisting that the party’s ideology and commitment to the people remain non-negotiable despite shifting alliances in New Delhi.

During his visit to review developmental works, the Chief Minister was asked about MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT) extending support to the NDA on certain issues.

He ruled out any possibility of the NC altering its stance for political expediency, “No matter what is offered to us or who chooses to support the NDA, the National Conference will not sell its morals and values,” Abdullah told reporters.

Meanwhile, he inaugurated and inspected several development projects worth nearly Rs 300 crore across diverse sectors, reiterating that governance and public welfare remain the administration’s foremost priority.

Advertisement

He met multiple public delegations who raised concerns over roads, drinking water, electricity, healthcare, employment, and other civic issues. Directing officials to examine these demands, he assured that genuine grievances would be addressed promptly.

Highlighting the government’s focus on infrastructure and service delivery, Abdullah said ongoing projects would strengthen facilities across districts and improve access to essential services.

Advertisement

“We have our own principles and political legacy. We will continue to stand by them irrespective of changing political equations,” he added, emphasizing that the NC’s decisions will be guided by ideology and the people’s interests rather than short-term gains.

However, Abdullah stressed that while development remains central to his government’s agenda, political integrity is equally vital.