Morchella Moves Beyond Forests: SKUAST-Kashmir’s Landmark Innovation Opens Global Agri-Market

Srinagar: SKUAST-Kashmir has cracked the decades-old mystery of cultivating Morchella (Gucchi), the world’s most expensive and medicinally prized mushroom, opening new doors for farmers, rural livelihoods, and Himalayan conservation.

The breakthrough, hailed as historic in agricultural science, marks the first time the prized mushroom has been reliably grown outside its natural forest habitat.

Morchella, celebrated for its distinct flavour and therapeutic properties, has long been restricted to Himalayan forests, thriving only under precise humidity and temperature. Its complex life cycle made cultivation elusive, keeping supply scarce and prices sky-high.

In India, premium dried Gucchi commands between Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000 per kilogram, while lower grades still fetch Rs 8,000–Rs 25,000.

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Vice-Chancellor Professor Nazir Ahmad Ganai described the achievement as “game-changing”.

He added that “it transforms Gucchi from a fragile, forest-gathered commodity into a managed agricultural crop. The innovation will reduce ecological pressure on Himalayan forests while opening new income streams for farmers, rural youth, and forest-dependent communities”.

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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also lauded the scientific milestone, calling it a potential lifeline for rural and mountainous livelihoods.

Farmers in Kashmir see the cultivation of Gucchi mushrooms as a turning point for rural incomes, with buyers already expressing interest in premium exports.

“We used to depend on forest collection, which was uncertain. Now, if we can grow Gucchi in our fields, it means a steady income and less risk. At Rs 25,000–Rs 40,000 per kilo, even a small harvest can support a family for months,” said Mohammad Qasim, a farmer from Kupwara.

“This is not just farming; it’s an entry into a premium agri-market. Buyers from Delhi and Chandigarh are already showing interest,” added Qasim.

The university concerned has charted a roadmap for large-scale adoption, including pilot demonstrations, farmer training, enterprise development, and structured technology transfer.

Officials say the initiative could position Jammu and Kashmir as a global hub for morel cultivation, strengthening agri-export potential and advancing a high-value bio-economy in the region.