Advertisement

New Delhi: Moments after Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigned from the cabinet and quit the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging that the AAP is embroiled in corruption, Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of leveraging investigative agencies to target AAP MLAs and ministers unfairly. He framed the situation as an 'agnipariksha' (trial by fire) for AAP members, suggesting that more resignations may follow in the coming days.

For the unversed, Anand, who is an MLA from the Patel Nagar, constituency, said,"The Aam Aadmi Party is embroiled in corruption. Given the situation, it has become difficult for me to stay in this party. That is why through your medium I want to convey that I am resigning from this party and my minister's post. If someone is feeling suffocated for a long time, then it becomes difficult to continue in the party. But when the High Court's decision came yesterday and what it said categorically, then it felt that somewhere our party was at fault."

Advertisement

In response to a query on the timing of his resignation, He said, "Till yesterday, we were under the impression that we are being framed, but after the High Court verdict, it seems that there is something wrong at our end." The high court, in its order, had said the ED had "enough material" which led to Kejriwal's arrest, and the trial court remanded him in the custody of the agency by a well-reasoned order. "From Jantar Mantar, Arvind Kejriwal had said that the country will change once politics changes. The politics hasn't changed but the politician has changed," Anand told reporters after quitting AAP.

Anand, a Dalit leader who held portfolios of social welfare, in the Arvind Kejriwal government alleged that AAP doesn't respect Dalit MLAs, councillors and ministers. "We live in an inclusive society, but it is not wrong to talk about proportion. It is difficult for me to remain in the party with all these things, hence I am resigning from the post."

Advertisement

Will AAP Collapse?

Holding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responsible for Raaj Kumar Anand's resignation from AAP, Sanjay Singh said,"This proves that breaking the Aam Aadmi Party is the target of the BJP. Raaj Kumar Anand was raided by the ED and all BJP leaders called him corrupt. Now it is for the world to see whether Raaj Kumar Anand is welcomed to the BJP with a garland."

Advertisement

"When we said the BJP was trying to break the AAP, we were accused of lying. Now it's clear?" Sanjay Singh added.

People Feeling Suffocated in AAP

Reacting to Anand's resignation, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that people are feeling suffocated in the party (AAP) because they have institutionalised corruption".

"AAP minister's resignation on Wednesday has revealed the party's corrupt ways. It is now clear how the entire party extorts like mafia and how they spent in the Goa elections... It is unfortunate how the people who wanted to bring change have now become 'the mother of corruption'," he alleged.