'More Than 2,000 Maoists Have Surrendered..': Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

"We have repeatedly appealed to the Maoists to abandon the language of violence and gunfire and join the mainstream of development. The government will treat them fairly, and the results are already evident. We have formulated a good rehabilitation policy, and today, more than two thousand Maoists have surrendered, and the government is treating them well. We are providing them with skills training. We are also giving them financial assistance of Rs 10,000 every month, and our new rehabilitation policy includes provisions for providing land for farming. There is also a provision for providing land to build houses in urban areas. In this way, the government is concerned about its future and is working towards its well-being," he said.