More Than 52.96 Crore Devotees Have Taken Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

More than 52.96 crore devotees have taken holy dip in Triveni Sangam | Image: X@myogioffice

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that more than 52.96 crore devotees have taken the holy dip so far in the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

He further said that more than 1.49 crore devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Sunday.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "More than 1.49 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam today and more than 52.96 crore devotees so far at 'Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj', a living symbol of 'One India-Great India-Inclusive India'.

CM Yogi added, “Congratulations to all revered saints and devotees who received the holy benefit of the holy bath today!”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi has appealed to the public to cooperate in ensuring smooth arrangements for Maha Kumbh 2025.

A day after the tragic stampede incident at New Delhi railway station, Northern Railway announced that all special trains in the direction of Prayagraj will be run from platform number 16.