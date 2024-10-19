Published 14:07 IST, October 19th 2024
Morena Factory Blast: Massive Explosion at Firecracker Factory in MP; Several People Trapped
Several people are feared to be trapped under debirs after a massive explosion occurred at a a firecracker factory in the Dattpura area of Morena city
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Several people are feared to be trapped under debirs after a massive explosion occurred at a a firecracker factory in the Dattpura area of Morena city | Image: Shutterstock
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:07 IST, October 19th 2024