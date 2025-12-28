Morena Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Killed in Suspected Accidental Shooting

Morena: A seven-year-old boy died after being shot inside a house in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, with police suspecting that the incident may have occurred while children were playing with a firearm.

The incident took place late on Saturday night at the residence of Munna Singh Tomar, located near Sanjay School in the Porsa police station area. The deceased has been identified as Rishabh Tomar (7), son of Chhote Singh Tomar, who was living as a tenant in the house.

According to initial information, Rishabh sustained a gunshot wound to the head from a Mauser pistol. Family members raised an alarm after the sound of gunfire, following which screams and cries were heard inside the house. Blood was reportedly splattered across the room where the incident occurred.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the body to the mortuary. Officials said a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Sunday to ascertain the exact cause of death.

At present, it is unclear who owned the firearm or who pulled the trigger. However, local sources claim that the landlord’s six-year-old son may have accidentally fired the shot while playing, though police have not confirmed this version.

The police conducted an investigation at the spot throughout the night. “All angles are being examined. It is too early to draw conclusions”, a police official said, adding that statements of family members and others present in the house are being recorded.