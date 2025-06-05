Most Shocking Stampede Video Shows Fans Battling For Survival Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru: A deadly stampede broke out outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday evening during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) IPL victory celebrations, resulting in 11 deaths and over 50 injuries. A harrowing video of the incident has surfaced on social media, capturing the most shocking stampede moment showing cricket fans battling for survival outside Chinnaswamy Stadium. In the viral video, it can be seen that a person was trampled to death by the chaotic crowd.

Notably, thousands of fans gathered outside the stadium in Bengaluru to celebrate RCB's win, overwhelming the police and administration. In the chaos, a person accidentally fell and was trampled by the crowd, leading to his death.

The viral video shows the person being trampled underfoot, tossing in distress as the crowd continues to surge forward without stopping to help. A few videos also surfaced on social media, capturing the chaos and panic outside the stadium after the stampede.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as "absolutely heart-wrenching," while Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a magisterial inquiry and compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased. Several other political leaders and cricketers also expressed their condolences and called for accountability.

The Karnataka government has formed a magisterial inquiry committee to investigate the incident. The police and administrative officials are probing to identify those responsible and take action against them.

