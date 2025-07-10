Most-Wanted Al-Umma Operative, Tailor Raja Arrested After 26 Years in 1998 Coimbatore Blast Case

Coimbatore: In a major breakthrough, Coimbatore City Police on Wednesday arrested A Raja alias Tailor Raja (48), a key Al-Umma operative and one of the most-wanted accused in the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts, ending his 26 years on the run. Acting on a tip-off, the police, along with the Anti-Terrorism Squad, apprehended Raja in Karnataka and brought him to Coimbatore late Wednesday.

Tailor Raja, originally from Bilal Estate in Ukkadam, had been absconding since the February 14, 1998 Coimbatore blast that killed 58 people and injured over 200.

Before joining extremist activities, he worked as a tailor and embroidery worker. According to investigators, Raja played a crucial role by distributing bombs to Al-Umma cadres between February 12 and 14, 1998, and had rented a house in Vallal Nagar, Coimbatore, where the bombs were manufactured and stored ahead of the attacks.

Raja is also wanted in three murder cases registered between 1996 and 1997 at Nagore, Race Course (Coimbatore), and Karimedu (Madurai) police stations.

Meanwhile, police said efforts are underway to trace another key suspect, Mujibur Rehman of Oppanakara Street, who remains absconding.

A former Al-Umma state spokesperson, Rehman is accused of mobilising cadres, arranging pushcarts to plant explosives, and being present near the BJP rally venue on the day of the 1998 Coimbatore blast.