Mother Kills Her Two Children Then Dies By Suicide, Bodies Recovered By Husband, Probe Begins
The woman was sharing a strained relationship with husband. Both were married for over 20 years. An investigation is underway in the case.
Kolar: A 38-year-old woman, who allegedly killed her two children, died by suicide in the KGF taluk of the district on Wednesday, police said. She has been identified as Thipamma, a homemaker, cops said.
According to police, the woman and her husband shared a strained relationship. They were married for over 20 years.
A marital dispute between the couple is suspected to have triggered the woman to take such a drastic step.
Citing preliminary investigations, a senior police officer said the woman allegedly killed her children—a seven-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son—by hanging them. After killing them, she also hung herself from a ceiling fan.
The bodies were discovered by her husband, who then informed the police, he said.
A case has been registered in this regard, police said, adding that the woman's husband was questioned as part of the investigation.
With inputs from PTI
