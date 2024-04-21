Advertisement

New Delhi: In a startling twist to the tragic murder case of Neha Hiremath, the mother of the accused, Fayaz, has come forward to refute the allegations of 'love jihad,' asserting that her son and Neha were genuinely in love.

Neha Hiremath, the 23-year-old daughter of Congress Councillor Niranjan Hiremath, was brutally stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College in Hubballi on April 18.

Addressing media reports, Fayaz's mother, Mumtaz, disclosed that her son had been battling depression and had been confined to home for the past year and a half. She revealed that Fayaz and Neha were in a consensual relationship, dismissing Niranjan Hiremath's accusations of 'love jihad.'

Contrary to claims, Mumtaz disclosed that it was Neha who initiated the relationship, even going as far as to exchange contact information with Fayaz after he achieved accolades in a university bodybuilding competition. However, she admitted to knowing about their relationship for a year but had encouraged Fayaz to prioritize his career aspirations.

Mumtaz vehemently condemned his actions and demanded severe punishment in accordance with the law. With tears in her eyes, she extended her heartfelt apologies to the people of Karnataka and Neha's grieving family, denouncing the heinous act perpetrated by her son.

Karnataka CM rebukes claims of ‘love jihad’

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rebuked BJP's claims of 'love jihad,' emphasizing that Neha's murder was not politically motivated. He assured the public of a thorough investigation and promised to bring the culprit to justice, condemning BJP's attempts to politicize the tragedy.

In contrast, BJP leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Tejasvi Surya, persisted in labeling the incident as a case of 'love jihad,' accusing the Congress party of negligence and appeasement politics. They criticized the state government for allegedly overlooking the issue, urging for a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

State Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary meets family

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary on Sunday visited the family of Neha Hiremath in Hubballi district. She met father Niranjan Hiremath and mother of the victim and assured them of all possible help.

Following the meeting with the family, Nagalakshmi Choudhary, while talking to the media, stated, “Some confidential information can’t be disclosed with the media. But, this case has to be investigated in fastrack court. I had spoken with the District Collector and the Higher Education Minister. Such incidents should not repeat.”

