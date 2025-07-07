Mother Records Daughter Thrashing and Dragging Mother-In-Law Outside Home in Ghaziabad | Video

Ghaziabad: A normal verbal altercation between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law turned brutal in Ghaziabad, where the daughter-in-law thrashed and dragged the elderly mother-in-law along with her mother.

The CCTV footage of the incident, dated July 1, has gone viral on social media. In the footage, three women can be seen involved in the violent episode, one of whom was recording the whole incident on her phone. A case has been registered in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar Police Station, and the investigation is underway.

Mother Records Fight as Daughter Beats Mother-in-Law

In the recording, a tense confrontation unfolds between Akanksha, a software engineer, and her mother-in-law, right outside their house. The altercation occurred just after Akanksha had arrived home, as she had bags in her hand.

The argument escalates while they stand at the door. Meanwhile, the mother-in-law goes to sit on the stairs, and notices Akanksha's mother recording the incident. She attempts to grab the phone, provoking a violent response from Akanksha. A physical altercation erupts, where Akanksha, in a fit of rage, slaps and then violently assaults her mother-in-law.

The struggle intensifies as the mother-in-law tries to escape and seek help by knocking on the door, but Akanksha forcibly restrains her, twisting her arm in a manner that triggers a scream. Following this, Akanksha pushes her mother-in-law against the wall, landing multiple strikes to her head and face, before throwing her onto the floor. In the chaos, the mother-in-law loses her slippers, which Akanksha carelessly kicks aside before hitting her again. The scene ends as the door opens and the mother-in-law is pulled inside.