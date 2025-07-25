Motion To Remove Justice Yashwant Varma To Be Brought In Lok Sabha: Kiren Rijiju

Justice Yashwant Varma is under scanner after sacks of cash were found from his Delhi residence. | Image: File photo

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that the motion to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma will be brought in Lok Sabha and there shouldn't be any doubt about it.

In a statement, the Union Minister said, “We shouldn't remain in any doubt, proceedings to remove Justice Yashwant Varma will begin in Lok Sabha.”

The Union Minister's statement has come amid speculations that Justice Varma, who is under scanner after sacks of unaccounted cash were recovered from his Delhi residence after a fire had broke out earlier in March, will be impeached in the current ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament.

Earlier on July 21, the then Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar acknowledged receiving a motion to remove High Court Justice Yashwant Varma, backed by more than 50 Rajya Sabha members. A similar motion, endorsed by over 145 Lok Sabha MPs, has also been submitted.

The move comes amid serious misconduct allegations against Justice Varma, following the reported discovery of burnt currency notes at his home.