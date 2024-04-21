Advertisement

Nagpur: A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision with another two-wheeler in MIHAN area in Nagpur, a police official told PTI on Sunday.

The incident took place at 10 pm on Saturday near Gadge Maharaj College, the Hingna police station official said.

"Rajesh Parasram Dwivedi (45) died while Chetan Belsare (30), who was on the second motorcycle, is injured. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," he said.