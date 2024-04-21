Updated April 21st, 2024 at 22:20 IST
Motorcyclist Dies in Accident in Nagpur's MIHAN Area
A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision with another two-wheeler in MIHAN area in Nagpur
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Motorcyclist killed in accident in Nagpur | Image:PTI/representative
Advertisement
Nagpur: A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision with another two-wheeler in MIHAN area in Nagpur, a police official told PTI on Sunday.
The incident took place at 10 pm on Saturday near Gadge Maharaj College, the Hingna police station official said.
Advertisement
"Rajesh Parasram Dwivedi (45) died while Chetan Belsare (30), who was on the second motorcycle, is injured. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," he said.
Advertisement
Published April 21st, 2024 at 22:06 IST