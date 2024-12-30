Motorcyclist Dies After SUV Hits And Drags Him On Moradabad Road For Several Metres

Sambhal: In a tragic incident in Sambhal, a 50-year-old motorcyclist was hit by an SUV car and dragged under it for several metres leading to his death. According to the Sambhal police, the deceased identified as Sukhveer, was hit by the car and was dragged under it for a considerable distance. The incident, which occurred on Sunday evening, was captured in a video, which went viral on social media.

As per the police, the victim, Sukhveer was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

According to police, Sukhveer, a resident of Shahjad Kheda village, was returning home from Hayatnagar when he was struck by a speeding Bolero SUV on Moradabad Road. The vehicle dragged him along the road, causing sparks to fly from the motorcycle’s contact with the ground. A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the SUV dragging the motorcycle under its wheels. A BJP sticker reading 'gram pradhan' was visible on the rear windshield of the SUV in the footage.

Sukhveer was taken to Sambhal Hospital immediately after the accident and later referred to Moradabad for further treatment. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Following the video surfaced on social media, police registered an FIR against the SUV driver. Station House Officer (SHO) Anuj Kumar Tomar confirmed that a case of culpable homicide has been filed, and the SUV has been seized. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.