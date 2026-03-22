Motorsport Icon Hari Singh Missing for Over 72 Hours; Recovery Efforts Intensify

The motorsport community in India is reeling from the tragic news surrounding rally icon Hari Singh, widely known as the “Gypsy King.” The 59-year-old champion was aboard a tourist speedboat that capsized off the Maldives late on March 19. While some passengers were rescued, Singh remains missing, and reports indicate his body may be trapped within a coral reef alongside the vessel’s captain. Search and recovery teams are continuing intensive operations in the area.

Hari Singh’s legacy in Indian motorsport is unparalleled. A six-time national champion and winner of the inaugural Asia Zone Rally Championship, he carved his reputation in the 1990s with fearless performances behind the wheel of the Maruti Gypsy. His skill in navigating treacherous terrains earned him admiration across the rallying fraternity and the affectionate nickname “Gypsy King.” Beyond his competitive career, Singh played a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of drivers. He headed operations at JK Tyre Motorsport and served as chief instructor with Mercedes-Benz India, passing on his technical expertise and discipline to aspiring racers.

Born in Chandigarh, Singh honed his craft in the rugged landscapes of Himachal Pradesh, where his precision and daring style set him apart. His career was marked not only by victories but also by his contribution to building a culture of rallying in India. Colleagues and protégés often described him as a role model whose dedication and integrity elevated the sport’s stature nationally and internationally.

Singh was travelling with a group that included Raymond Group chairman Gautam Singhania when the accident occurred. While Singhania was rescued and flown back to Mumbai with minor injuries, Singh remains untraced. The contrast between survival and loss has deepened the shock within the motorsport fraternity, which continues to hold on to hope even as search operations stretch into successive days. His absence is already being felt across the community, but his legacy as one of India’s greatest rally drivers endures.