Bengaluru Horror: Man Slits Throats of Mother, Sister, and Nephew Before Suicide Attempt, Records Plight On Camera; 2 Dead

New Delhi: A gruesome tragedy was reported from Karnataka's Mallenahalli near Attibele, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where a family of four members attempted to end their lives following a crushing financial crisis.

The incident, which occurred in Anekal Taluk, has left two family members dead, while two others are fighting for survival in a private hospital, as per reports.

What was the case?

Reportedly, the horror unfolded after Mohan Gowda (32) allegedly slit the throats of his mother, sister, and young nephew before attempting to take his own life in the same manner.

Reportedly, following the gruesome act, Asha (55) and her daughter Varshitha (34), succumbed to their injuries at the scene whereas Mohan and Varshitha’s 11-year-old son, Mayank, sustained life-threatening injuries and are currently undergoing emergency medical treatment.

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A Digital Farewell?

The tragedy came to light after Mohan recorded a harrowing video message detailing the family’s mounting debt and their decision to take the extreme step. He sent the footage to relatives, who immediately rushed to their Mallenahalli residence. Upon finding the front doors locked, the relatives managed to enter through a back entrance, only to discover a bloodied scene.

The Attibele police, meanwhile, were alerted shortly after, and senior officials, including Bengaluru Rural SP Chandrakant, reached the spot to oversee the investigation.

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Mounting Debt and Extravagant Lifestyle

Preliminary investigations suggest that the family was drowning in massive financial liabilities.

SP Chandrakant noted that Mohan was heavily involved in various chit fund businesses, dealing in sums ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

Beyond formal business, Mohan reportedly operated seasonal "meat chits" during Ugadi and firecracker schemes for Diwali. Police sources suggest that a combination of business losses and an extravagant lifestyle led to a debt spiral that the family found impossible to escape.

Ongoing Investigation

"Unable to repay the loans, it appears the family collectively decided to end their lives," a police official stated.