'Govt Stands With You': MP CM Mohan Yadav Tells Twisha Sharma's Family, Announces CBI Probe Recommendation Amid Death Controversy

Bhopal: In the latest development amid mounting public outrage, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Wednesday met the family of Twisha Sharma in Bhopal, offering direct assurances of support following allegations surrounding the young woman's death.

Twisha Sharma's parents have accused her in-laws of being responsible for her death. Reports of critical lapses in the police investigation and the post-mortem report that have emerged undermined the pursuit of justice. The case gained wider attention after Republic questioned the Chief Minister on the matter, prompting swift action from the state government.

During the meeting, Dr Yadav listened to the family's grievances and assured them of the government's full backing.

"The government stands completely with you," the Chief Minister told the bereaved family. He pledged that every possible assistance would be extended on behalf of the state administration.

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Dr Yadav stated that the Madhya Pradesh government would recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry. Addressing concerns over the initial post-mortem, he added that if a court orders a fresh examination, it would be conducted without delay.

The government has also decided to make arrangements to transport Twisha Sharma's body to Delhi as per the family's wishes.

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