MP CM Mohan Yadav Receives Prestigious Welcome at British Parliament

London: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was given a prestigious reception at the British Parliament on Monday, where he held productive discussions on strengthening economic ties between Madhya Pradesh and the United Kingdom.

CM Mohan Yadav is on a six-day visit to the United Kingdom and Germany to boost industrial development in Madhya Pradesh and attract foreign investment.

The visit highlights the strengthening strategic partnership between Madhya Pradesh and the United Kingdom, according to an official press release.

Baroness Verma, President of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on India (Trade & Investment), welcomed the Chief Minister and his delegation to Westminster.

The visit included a comprehensive tour of the historic Parliament building, where the delegation was given exclusive access to both the House of Lords and the House of Commons.

During the tour, CM Mohan Yadav engaged in productive discussions with Baroness Verma about strengthening economic ties between Madhya Pradesh and the UK. The parliamentary visit symbolizes the deep-rooted democratic values shared by both nations and sets a positive tone for future collaboration in trade and investment, the release stated.

Speaking about his visit, Yadav said, “I visited the British Parliament today. In the Upper House of the British Parliament, the members have life-long tenure, unlike fixed tenure in the Rajya Sabha. In our Parliament, a minister can make statements in both houses, but that is not so in UK Parliament...I saw here that till around 100 years ago, women were not given a place in Parliament. The Prime Minister's decision to give 33 per cent reservation is a visionary one.”

This parliamentary engagement follows the Chief Minister's arrival in London, where he was welcomed by the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram K Doraiswami. The visit continues to build momentum for exploring substantial investment opportunities between Madhya Pradesh and British businesses.

The delegation's presence in the British Parliament underscores the importance of state-level diplomacy in strengthening the broader India-UK partnership, the release added.

During his visit, CM Yadav aims to highlight Madhya Pradesh's potential in key sectors such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, and food processing while fostering partnerships with global leaders, industrialists, and representatives.

The visit underscores the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to advancing industrial development and seeking not just investment but meaningful collaboration.

A significant highlight of the visit is a breakfast meeting with the High Commission of India in London on November 26, followed by a session on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh with over 120 participants. The discussions will focus on areas such as electric vehicles, automotive, renewable energy, and food processing.

The CM has sought the High Commission's support for the Global Investors Summit, scheduled in Bhopal in February 2025, requesting them to “help us establish Madhya Pradesh as a preferred destination for British investors.”

Following three days in the UK, CM Yadav will travel to Germany on November 27. In Munich and Stuttgart, he will engage with Bavarian state government leaders, industry representatives, and Indian consular officials.