MP: Frustrated Over No Arrests in Theft Case, Couple Performs 'Aarti' of Cops | Image:X

Advertisement

Rewa: Frustrated over cops not arresting the accused who stole gold and silver jewelry, a couple in Madhya Pradesh long with their children performed 'aarti' of the cops at Rewa Station.

A purported video of the ‘aarti’ has gone viral on the social media. The video showcases woman identified as Anuradha Soni and her husband entering the police station and performing aarti.

Advertisement

A case was filed at the police station on January 28. A worker has escaped with Anuradha's gold and silver jewelery. The accused absconded , however, he was identified.

The accused then knocked the doors of the high court and he was granted anticipatory bail.

Advertisement

Amid the frustration over the lack of arrest, the couple decided forcefully enter into the police took the bizarre step to perform 'aarti' of the cops. The couple has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for "obstructing police work and insulting the police".