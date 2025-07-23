MP Government Pays Tribute To Ujjain Social Worker With Guard Of Honour For Body Donation

Ujjain: The people of Ujjain bid farewell to an 86-year-old social worker, who died on Tuesday, displaying heartwarming respect and gratitude. The deceased, Narendra Gangwal, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 86, also received the guard of honour from the police department on the directive of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The state government's gesture towards Gangwal was for his noble decision to donate his body to RD Gardi Medical College.

According to the government officials, Narendra Gangwal's selfless act was met with admiration from his family, who were unaware of his decision to donate his body. His son, Pranay Gangwal, expressed pride and gratitude, saying, "My father always thought well of everyone. He wanted to help everyone even while leaving. It feels great that his mortal remains will be of use to someone."

The guard of honour, a rare gesture in the state, was a direct result of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's directive to honour individuals who donate their bodies or organs. Ujjain SDM LN Garg explained that the government's intention behind this honour is to inspire others to follow suit, promoting a culture of selflessness and kindness. "The entire police and administrative team was present to pay their respects, setting an example for humanity," Garg added.

As per information, Gangwal's contribution to society extended beyond his lifetime. Dr GL Dadarwal from the Geeta Bhawan Trust Committee shared that Gangwal's eyes were donated, with the cornea already removed, further stressing his commitment to helping others even in death. His remarkable noble act has evoked a sense of awe and inspiration in the area, encouraging others to consider the positive impact they can have after they're gone.