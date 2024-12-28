MP Govt Hostel Gets Show-Cause Notice for Holding Annual Festival Amid National Mourning

Dhar: A show-cause notice was issued on Saturday to the in-charge warden of a government school hostel in Madhya Pradesh after a celebratory event was held during the state mourning for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The notice was served by officials in response to the function held at a government girls' residential school hostel.

Madhya Pradesh had declared a seven-day mourning period after the passing of the senior Congress leader and ex-PM, who played a key role in transforming India into an economic powerhouse. Singh passed away on Thursday night in Delhi.

The event, described as a colorful function, took place at a hostel in Dhar district, which is located in the BJP-ruled state. Authorities are investigating the matter, and the show-cause notice was issued to hold those responsible accountable.

“We have learnt through social media that the Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential Hostel organised their annual festival amid state mourning,” assistant project coordinator for girls' education Ramesh Nigwal told reporters.

In a video of the event which has gone viral, the students and staff can be seen dancing to film songs at the hostel in the Dharawara area, about 11 km from the district headquarters.

“A show-cause notice has been issued to the warden concerned. If a satisfactory answer is not received within three days, action will be taken as per the orders of senior officials,” Nigwal said.