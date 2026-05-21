MP Govt To Move Court To Cancel Giri Bala's Bail In Daughter-In-Law Twisha Sharma's Death Case
The Madhya Pradesh government is set to move court to cancel the bail granted to former judge Giri Bala Singh, who is one of the accused in the suspicious death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma.
- India News
- 1 min read
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is set to move court to cancel the bail granted to former judge Giri Bala Singh, who is one of the accused in the suspicious death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma.
Singh's daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, who was former Miss Pune, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12 under suspicious circumstances. She had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025, roughly five months before her death.
The official post-mortem cited hanging as the cause of death, but her family pointed to multiple injury marks on her body, alleging that she was murdered, and did not commit suicide. It is also alleged that Twisha terminated her pregnancy after her husband questioned her whose child she was carrying, accusing her of having extra-marital affair.
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