MP Govt To Move Court To Cancel Giri Bala's Bail In Daughter-In-Law Twisha Sharma's Death Case

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is set to move court to cancel the bail granted to former judge Giri Bala Singh, who is one of the accused in the suspicious death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma.

Singh's daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, who was former Miss Pune, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12 under suspicious circumstances. She had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025, roughly five months before her death.