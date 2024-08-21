sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:14 IST, August 21st 2024

MP Govt Transfers Nine IAS, Sukhveer Singh Appointed as New CEO

The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred nine IAS officers with Sukhveer Singh being appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred nine IAS officers with Sukhveer Singh being appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) | Image: PTI
14:14 IST, August 21st 2024