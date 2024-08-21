Published 14:14 IST, August 21st 2024
MP Govt Transfers Nine IAS, Sukhveer Singh Appointed as New CEO
The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred nine IAS officers with Sukhveer Singh being appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred nine IAS officers with Sukhveer Singh being appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:14 IST, August 21st 2024