Updated 23 November 2025 at 22:19 IST
MP: Gwalior Police Crack Down on Illegal Spa Centres; Arrests 7 Girls and 4 Boys, Including Operators
Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: In a major operation, Gwalior Police on Sunday raided two spa centres, Black Pearls Spa and SS Ayurveda Spa, arresting 7 girls and 4 boys, including operators.
Additional SP Vidita Dagar led the raid, citing objectionable material and compromising positions found at both centres. Further action is being taken under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.
Preliminary investigations reveal women are from Gwalior and other cities; detailed questioning is underway.
Speaking with ANI, Additional SP Vidita Dagar said that police raided both spa centres and arrested 11 individuals, including operators.
Compromising positions and objectionable material were found at both centres.
"We raided two spa centres today: Black Pearls Spa and SS Ayurveda Spa. During the raids, some young men and women were found in compromising positions at both spa centres, and objectionable material was recovered. Further legal action is being taken under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act... Preliminary investigations have revealed that some of the women are residents of Gwalior, while others have come from other cities to live here. Detailed questioning is yet to be conducted... 3 women and 1 man, along with an operator, have been found at Black Pearls Spa, and 4 women and 2 men, accompanied by a female operator, have been discovered at SS Ayurveda Spa," said the Additional SP.
Investigations are underway, and more details are awaited.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 23 November 2025 at 22:19 IST