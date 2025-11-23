MP: Gwalior Police Crack Down on Illegal Spa Centres; Arrests 7 Girls and 4 Boys, Including Operators

"We raided two spa centres today: Black Pearls Spa and SS Ayurveda Spa. During the raids, some young men and women were found in compromising positions at both spa centres, and objectionable material was recovered. Further legal action is being taken under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act... Preliminary investigations have revealed that some of the women are residents of Gwalior, while others have come from other cities to live here. Detailed questioning is yet to be conducted... 3 women and 1 man, along with an operator, have been found at Black Pearls Spa, and 4 women and 2 men, accompanied by a female operator, have been discovered at SS Ayurveda Spa," said the Additional SP.