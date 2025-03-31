MP Hit-and-Run: Siblings Killed After Speeding Car Rams into Their Bike in Khargone, Probe On | Image: Representational

Khargone: Two siblings were killed after an unidentified four-wheeler car rammed into their bike in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district.

As per the police officials, the incident occurred on Sunday late evening at around 11 pm on the Khandwa-Baroda National Highway, nearly 20 km from the district headquarters. The accident also affected the traffic flow in the area for some time, Dinesh Singh Solanki, Gogawa police station house officer, told PTI.

The victims, Ajay Sen (21) and his sister Rupali Sen (18), who were the residents, were on their way to their maternal uncle's house in Piprad village when the accident occurred.

Following the incident, the police were alerted and reached the spot.

The bodies were then shifted to regulate the traffic movement on the road, almost 30 minutes later.

Upon examining the CCTV footage, the camera on the highway showed that the rashly-driven vehicle and its driver, Solanki added.

A case has been registered against the accused, and an investigation has been launched to nab him.

In January, three people were killed and two others were seriously injured after two speeding motorcycles rammed into each other.

Two motorcycle riders -- Bishu (65) and Sachin (22) -- died on the spot while another victim, identified as Santosh (28), died during treatment, he said.