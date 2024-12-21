MP Horror: Woman Stripped, Burnt, and Tortured With Iron Rod, Chilli Powder by In-Laws

Bhopal: In a horrific and heartbreaking incident, a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district was brutally tortured by her in-laws for ‘bringing dishonour to the family’ after their neighbour tried to assault her. The woman's father-in-law put chilli powder in her private parts while her mother-in-law hit her and burnt her thighs and private parts with a steam iron and hot iron road.

MP Horror: Woman Stripped, Burnt and Tortured by In-Laws

The victim, a 32-year-old ASHA worker has alleged that on December 13, a neighbour entered her house asking for a steam machine and attempted to sexually assault her; this angered the victim's in-laws who blamed her for ‘bringing dishonour’ to the family, suspecting her of having an affair with the neighbour.

This is when her ordeal began as she was subjected to extreme physical and sexual assault all night. The victim has alleged that her father-in-law inserted chilli powder in her private parts while her mother-in-law used a hot iron rod to burn her thighs and private parts.

The pain was so much to bear that the victim fainted; when she regained consciousness, her husband and father-in-law took her to Guna District's Gopisagar Dam on a motorbike and abandoned her.

Victim Hospitalised, Seeks Children's Custody from In-Laws

After the victim's father-in-law and husband abandoned her, a passerby found her in a terrible condition and informed her family. She is currently hospitalised and undergoing treatment. The victim is seeking the custody of her children - four daughters and a son, who are currently with her in-laws.