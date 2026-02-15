Updated 15 February 2026 at 18:02 IST
MP: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Bhopal
A massive fire broke out at a fabrication factory in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday. Upon receiving the information, multiple fire tenders were rushed to the scene and went about dousing the flames. Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire.
Further details are awaited.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 15 February 2026 at 18:02 IST