MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Faces Backlash for Remarks on Molestation of Australian Women Cricketers

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has received major backlash over his recent remarks on the molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore.

Instead of addressing the security lapses that led to the incident, the minister appeared to shift the blame onto the victims, stating that the Australian players “made a mistake” by stepping out of their hotel without informing the authorities.

His comments have drawn sharp criticism from the opposition and activists alike.

The Congress party condemned the statement, calling it “shameful” and demanding an immediate apology. Taking to X, they wrote, “BJP leaders have sold their shame. They must apologise for this shameless comment.”

Advertisement

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Arun Yadav also slammed Vijayvargiya’s statement, terming it a “state failure” to ensure the safety of guests visiting India. “This incident reflects Madhya Pradesh’s inability to protect its guests in a country where we believe in ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. Instead of prioritising women’s safety, the minister’s comment shows a regressive mindset that blames the victims,” Yadav said.

Women’s rights activist Brinda Adige also criticised the minister’s remarks, stressing that public officials should focus on accountability and improving security rather than shifting responsibility onto victims.

Advertisement

Speaking to Republic, Adige said, “This is a shocking and regressive statement by a minister. Can you imagine—these are the people who make laws for safety and protection? He must be ashamed, and as Indians, we should hang our heads in shame.”

She further questioned whether such comments were made, sending a message that public spaces in India are unsafe for women. “Why should anyone need to inform someone before going out? Are we not supposed to ensure that our roads and public spaces are safe?” she added.

This is not the first time Minister Vijayvargiya has faced criticism for his remarks.