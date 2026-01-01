MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Meets Families Affected by Contaminated Water in Indore's Bhagirathpura, Assures Full Support

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday met the families affected after allegedly consuming contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area and assured them that no one would suffer in any manner.

He also stressed that the state government would provide all necessary support and treatment to the affected people free of cost.

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Around 198 people have been hospitalised after consuming contaminated water. No one is in the danger zone. One patient is on ventilator support but out of danger and fine. We are committed to ensuring that lives are saved and proper treatment is provided to people. We are going and meeting affected people. We will also help people who are economically weak. Apart from the government, we will extend support from society."

"No people and families affected by this outbreak will have to suffer in any way. A list has been prepared of those who were admitted to the hospital and paid the treatment cost. Their expenses will be returned to them via cheques by this evening or tomorrow morning," the minister said.

Speaking about the death toll, Vijayvargiya said, "As per officials, four people have died, but the people here have said that nine people have lost their lives. We will look into it, and then compensation will be given to all nine people accordingly as per the announcement of the Chief Minister."

Advertisement

When asked about reports of the death toll standing at 13, the minister refused the claim, saying, "No, the death figure is not 13 but nine."

He further added that he also visited a house and sent a couple affected by the incident to the hospital. He also talked to the doctor for their treatment arrangements. The Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all the affected people.

Advertisement

He also directed strict action against the concerned officials responsible for the lapse. Acting on the directions, two officials have been suspended, while one has been dismissed from the service.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma informed that Zonal Officer Shaligram Sitole and Assistant Engineer Yogesh Joshi have been suspended with immediate effect, while In-charge Sub-Engineer (PHE) Shubham Shrivastava has been dismissed from service with immediate effect.