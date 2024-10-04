sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict | Toilet seat tax | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Scientist Duped of Rs 71 Lakh After 'Digital Arrest' By Gang Posing as CBI, TRAI Officials

Published 23:39 IST, October 4th 2024

Scientist Duped of Rs 71 Lakh After 'Digital Arrest' By Gang Posing as CBI, TRAI Officials

An employee of an institute under the Department of Atomic Energy was duped of Rs 71 lakh by fraudsters using the "digital arrest" modus operandi, a police official said in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Scientist Duped of Rs 71 Lakh After 'Digital Arrest' By Gang Posing as CBI, TRAI Officials
Scientist Duped of Rs 71 Lakh After 'Digital Arrest' By Gang Posing as CBI, TRAI Officials | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:39 IST, October 4th 2024