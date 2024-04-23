Advertisement

Balaghat: Two siblings and a 13-year-old boy were killed and one person was injured in two separate incidents of lightning in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Monday, an official said.

The incidents took place in Lanji and Khairlanji areas, Additional Collector GS Dhurve said.

Advertisement

"In Vari village in Lanji, brothers Shivlal (23) and Neelesh (21) were killed. Their brother is injured and has been admitted in a private hospital in Gondia. In Chicola village in Khairlanji, 13-year-old Priyanshu was killed in a lightning strike," he said.