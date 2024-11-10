sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • MP: Three Month Old Rescued Elephant Calf Dies at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Published 15:08 IST, November 10th 2024

MP: Three Month Old Rescued Elephant Calf Dies at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

An elephant calf that got separated from the herd and was rescued died at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
MP: Three-month-old rescued elephant calf dies
MP: Three-month-old rescued elephant calf dies | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

15:08 IST, November 10th 2024