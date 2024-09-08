sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:48 IST, September 8th 2024

MP Tiger Reserve Official Suspended for Threatening Complainant

The MP government has suspended a forest officer posted at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) for allegedly threatening a person who complained against him

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The MP government has suspended a forest officer posted at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) for allegedly threatening a person who complained against him | Image: PTI
