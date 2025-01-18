MPPSC Declares State Service Examination 2022 Results, Deepika Patidar Tops

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) declared the results of the State Service Examination 2022 on Saturday, with Deepika Patidar emerging as the topper. Patidar has been appointed as the Deputy District Collector, along with nine other candidates who secured the top ranks.

According to the reports, the MPPSC had initially advertised 456 vacancies for the exam. However, due to a pending case in the Madhya Pradesh High Court regarding 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the results of only 87 percent of the posts have been declared. The remaining 13 percent of vacancies will be announced after the court's final verdict.

Notably, the top 10 candidates include six women, showcasing their impressive performance in the competitive trials. The other candidates who made it to the top 10 are:

Aditya Narayan Tiwari

Surabhi Jain

Mahima Chaudhary

Dharmaprakash Mishra

Shanu Chaudhary

Swati Singh

Umesh Awasthi

Kavita Devi Yadav

Pratyush Srivastava