‘MPs Have Been Elected To Debate Issues, Not To Disrupt Parliament’: Telangana BJP Chief

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday criticised the Opposition party's MPs for failing to perform their duties as members of Parliament, accusing them of repeatedly disrupting the House in previous sessions.

Ahead of the winter parliament session set to commence today, Rao told ANI, “The Parliament session is starting today. The opposition members and parties in Parliament should also realise that the people of this country have elected them to debate public issues in Parliament, not to disrupt Parliament's work.”

Speaking about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), he said that MPs from the state have welcomed the revision to remove the large number of alleged "bogus votes" from the electoral rolls. He said that the Congress party has been raising the SIR issue to disrupt the parliament, as there are no real issues.

"Even if the issue of SIR is raised, because members from Telangana have also expressed their opinion that SIR is necessary in Telangana because of the large number of bogus votes. SIR is not a political issue. It is an intensive revision of the voter list, which has not been revised in many years. And because the Congress Party lost the election, they are making this vote-chori an issue by linking it to SIR. I believe this is a political game by the Congress Party and its allies to raise non-serious, non-public issues and disrupt Parliament because they have no other issues," he said.

Earlier today, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Vijay Kumar Vasanth moved an adjournment motion in Parliament seeking an urgent debate on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the country.

Calling the revision exercise as "unplanned and one-sided," the Congress MPs have flagged the alleged extreme pressure put on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), resulting in deaths and exhaustion.

"We want the Parliament to function and the discussions to take place. We want a discussion on SIR, which is an attack on democracy, on 'vote chori', which is where the Election Commission has become an agent itself. BLOs are dying, suicides are happening in the 12 states where SIR is happening," Tagore told ANI.