Mradul Sharma to Host India’s No. 1 Hindi News Show Republic Bharat’s ‘Yeh Bharat Ki Baat Hai’

New Delhi: Republic Media Network is thrilled to announce that Senior Anchor Mradul Sharma will be the new face of Hindi news television’s most-watched prime-time show, Yeh Bharat Ki Baat Hai, on Republic Bharat.

Known for his hard nationalistic and sharp news instinct, Mradul has previously anchored the show and in addition won viewers over with his performance on Republic Bharat’s News Ka X Ray. Now with the Republic Media Network’s decision, Mradul steps into one of the most powerful editorial news shows in the country — hosting the Republic Bharat’s flagship format that has shaped the national conversation night after night.

Republic Bharat’s ‘Yeh Bharat Ki Baat Hai’ is the heartbeat of Hindi news television. Conceptualised and executed by the core editorial team of Republic Bharat, the show has gained immense popularity in its 100% news format and continued to be in the No.1 spot in terms of ratings. From uncovering big stories to amplifying stories that are breaking national barriers from the smallest towns, the show reflects the real Bharat.

Conceived and powered entirely by the Republic Bharat editorial team, the show’s format blends ground connect and every element of the hard news story— ensuring that every episode delivers pure editorial depth.



Mradul Sharma, Senior Anchor, Republic Bharat: “ This is such an exciting opportunity and I am grateful that I get to host this show which has been ideated by the core team of Republic Bharat since its inception year. My promise is simple: to bring Bharat’s story, as it is, straight to our viewers every night.”

Republic Bharat’s Yeh Bharat Ki Baat Hai is a labour of passion — crafted by Republic Bharat’s core journalists who believe in nation-first journalism. Every rundown is designed to bring deep focus, highlight the elements of a story, and weave it together with pure nationalism.

Arnab Goswami, Founder and Editor in Chief, Republic Media Network: “This show has been the soul of Republic Bharat — bold, deep, and deeply connected to the people. Mradul brings the energy and credibility to take this show where it needs to go.”