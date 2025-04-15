MUDA Case: Big Setback for Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah as Court Allows Lokayukta to Continue Probe

The case revolves around accusations that CM Siddaramaiah misused his official position to facilitate the allotment of residential sites by MUDA. | Image: Facebook

New Delhi: In the ongoing investigation on the alleged irregularities surrounding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case, a special court on Tuesday granted the Lokayukta police permission to continue their probe. The investigation involves Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family members, and others accused of misusing their positions to secure land allotment in violation of norms.

Court's Decision to Extend Investigation

The ruling came after the Lokayukta police submitted a preliminary report detailing their inquiry into the allegations against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, who is said to have sold a plot later gifted to Parvathi.

The FIR in question was filed by the Mysuru Lokayukta police on September 27, naming these four individuals.

The court, while allowing the investigation to continue, emphasized that it should not be restricted to just these four individuals.

The special court directed the police to expand their probe and investigate all possible individuals involved in the land allotment irregularities. The investigation aims to uncover whether Siddaramaiah and others used their political influence to secure residential sites in violation of established procedures.

ED’s Challenge to ‘B Report’ Postponed

In a separate development, the special court for people’s representatives deferred its decision on a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had challenged the ‘B Report’ filed by the Lokayukta police, which had cleared Siddaramaiah of any wrongdoing in the case.

The ‘B Report’ had concluded that there was insufficient evidence to charge Siddaramaiah. However, both the ED and the complainant, activist Snehamaayi Krishna, raised objections, calling for a more detailed investigation into the matter.