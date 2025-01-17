sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:33 IST, January 17th 2025

ED Attaches Rs 300 Crore Worth Assets In MUDA Money Laundering Case

Reported by: Digital Desk
Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | Image: PTI

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 300 crore in Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA)-linked money laundering case in Karnataka.

More to follow…

Updated 19:33 IST, January 17th 2025