sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jharkhand Elections | Middle-East Conflict | Elon Musk | India Economic Summit | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • FIR Filed Against Activist Snehamayi Krishna for Spreading False Claims Against Siddaramaiah

Published 18:28 IST, November 13th 2024

FIR Filed Against Activist Snehamayi Krishna for Spreading False Claims Against Siddaramaiah

Activist Snehamayi Krishna booked by police on a complaint filed by a Congress leader who alleged that he had spread false information against CM Siddaramaiah.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
FIR Filed Against Activist Snehamayi Krishna for Spreading False Claims Against Siddaramaiah
undefined | Image: undefined
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:28 IST, November 13th 2024