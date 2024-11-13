Published 18:28 IST, November 13th 2024
FIR Filed Against Activist Snehamayi Krishna for Spreading False Claims Against Siddaramaiah
Activist Snehamayi Krishna booked by police on a complaint filed by a Congress leader who alleged that he had spread false information against CM Siddaramaiah.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
